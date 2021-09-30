Escanaba Public Safety investigating cause of overnight garage fire

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - According to Escanaba Public Safety, the fire happened early Friday morning, around 2:40 a.m., at 2519 S. 22nd street.

The neighbors of the garage owner saw smoke coming from the detached garage and alerted the owner and the fire department. Officers say the fire was in the rear section of the garage and a partition wall prevented the fire from spreading. The fire was put out quickly and a large portion of the garage and items in the area were saved from fire and water damage.

Escanaba Public Safety says the cause of the fire has not been determined, and there were no injuries.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.