Advertisement

Child shot at elementary school in Mississippi

A child was shot at an elementary school in Newton, Mississippi, a law enforcement official...
A child was shot at an elementary school in Newton, Mississippi, a law enforcement official said Thursday.(Gray News)
By Pat Peterson and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A child was shot a Newton Elementary Thursday afternoon.

Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick confirmed to WTOK about 4:30 p.m. that it was an accidental discharge from another student’s backpack.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington confirmed the shooting, saying the child was airlifted to a trauma center in Jackson.

Pennington was not able to confirm any other details because it’s not his department’s investigation but stressed it is not an active shooter situation.

Newton Police Department and Newton City School District have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 vehicle crash on County Road 550
3-vehicle crash on Marquette County Road 550
Plane crash graphic.
Authorities: 3 killed in crash of small plane in Wisconsin
Police lights and water graphic.
McMillan man dies in incident at Germfask Township lake
Manistique Area Schools close because of positive COVID-19 case concerns
UPDATE: Manistique Area Schools close due to positive COVID-19 cases
Three tourists found what may be the largest Yooperlite rock on record in Copper Harbor.
Tourists stumble upon monstrous Yooperlite

Latest News

Marquette County Board cancels school mask mandate meeting
Marquette County Board cancels school mask mandate meeting
Northern Michigan University Construction Management and Technology Career Fair
Northern Michigan University hosts Construction Management and Technology Career Fair
Family of Vanessa Guillen fights for amendment in NDAA
Marquette County Board meeting on school mask mandates canceled
Marquette County Board cancels school mask mandate meeting
Alger County farms' fall harvest season affected by dry summer weather
Alger County farms facing impact of a mostly dry summer