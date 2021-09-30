Bear’s Den reflects on successful summer

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - This weekend is your last chance to score a hole-in-one, or cross the finish line first. Bear’s Den Mini Golf and Go Karts in Florence is offering $2 mini golf all day tomorrow before closing for the season.

Located off US-2, Bear’s Den will hibernate for the winter starting Saturday. The course has been open for 30 years, and a new ownership team that arrived is finishing its first year in control.

“This summer has just made us really excited about what’s ahead. We’ve had nothing but amazing support from the community. We’ve had an incredibly successful summer,” said Linda Carpenter, Bear’s Den Mini Golf and Go Karts Owner.

The facility is open Friday from 12 p.m. CT to 10 p.m. CT, and then on Saturday from 10 a.m. CT until 10p.m. CT, when they will close until the first weekend in May.

Carpenter says new improvements are coming soon, namely new go karts, and new greens for the mini golf course.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.