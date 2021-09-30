Aspirus Health adds senior specific mental health treatment to Ironwood and surrounding area

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) -Aspirus Ironwood Hospital and Clinics proudly announced the opening of a new outpatient program for residents coping with life issues relating to senior years, according to a Thursday press release. The Geriatric Behavioral Health Program will be located at Aspirus Ironwood Hospital, N10565 Grand View Lane, Ironwood, MI 49938.

According to the release, “Aspirus Health recognized the gap in treatment for behavioral health services specifically for the senior population and partnered with UltraGroup Healthcare to bring these much-needed services to our rural area.”

Paula Chermside, chief administrative officer for Aspirus Health, said, “This geriatric behavioral health program will provide outpatient evidence-based treatment solutions to individuals who may be experiencing difficulty adjusting to the unique mental health challenges of aging, such as depression and anxiety. Care will be provided in a well-supported therapeutic setting and consist of both group and individual treatment,”

The program, which has been under development for the last year, is “unique” for the region and will serve Gogebic – Range and surrounding areas.

“Our hope is that our aging family members will enjoy the golden years, but as individuals age, they may experience the loss of loved ones and the stresses that go with losing physical and mental abilities which can lead to sadness and withdrawal. Most depression and other emotional illnesses in older individuals are treatable, especially if dealt with early”, said Dr. Jason Bombard.

In addition to improving one’s outlook on life, the new therapy service will also help individuals to better care for themselves, and achieve their optimal health and well-being.

“This new program is just another example of how Aspirus Health continues to serve the needs of our patients and provide access to services in rural areas and the communities we service,” said Chermside. “We want to provide high quality care, close to home.”

The program will be led by the program manager, Travis Hollenbeck, RN, Amy Saarnio Wyka, therapist, Heather Nyman, certified nursing assistant, and the medical directors Jason Bombard,DO, psychiatrist and Brittany Schneller, NP-C, nurse practitioner. The Geriatric Behavioral Health Programs goal is to help patients safely return to their optimal style of living. Patients with Medicare Part B may be eligible to participate in the Geriatric Behavioral Health Program if they meet the medical necessity requirements.

For more information about the Geriatric Behavioral Health Program at Aspirus call 906-932-6190, ask your primary care physician or visit Aspirus.org.

