Advertisement

Annual ‘Plaidurday’ returns on Oct. 1

Every year, participants upload pictures of themselves wearing plaid to social media with the hashtag Plaidurday.
(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday, October 1, marks the worldwide celebration of all things plaid.

Plaidurday started in 2011 when current U.P. Supply Company owner Bugsy Sailor frequently wore a large amount of plaid. When his friends called him out on it, he decided to wear even more plaid…and make a holiday out of it.

Now, Plaidurday is celebrated across the U.S. and internationally, with participants in Taiwan and Denmark.

Every year, participants upload pictures of themselves wearing plaid to social media with the hashtag #Plaidurday.

Bugsy says wearing plaid is synonymous with U.P. living, and it’s just plain fun.

“It is a funny, quirky thing when you get all these people together wearing plaid,” says Bugsy. “I think people who participate have a really fun time. It is a way to bring people together, and something with a very low bar in terms of ease of participation.”

Plaidurday always takes place the first Friday in October.

Bugsy will not be setting up an annual group photo this year, because of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, but he still encourages everyone to wear plaid.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 vehicle crash on County Road 550
3-vehicle crash on Marquette County Road 550
Plane crash graphic.
Authorities: 3 killed in crash of small plane in Wisconsin
Police lights and water graphic.
McMillan man dies in incident at Germfask Township lake
Manistique Area Schools close because of positive COVID-19 case concerns
UPDATE: Manistique Area Schools close due to positive COVID-19 cases
Three tourists found what may be the largest Yooperlite rock on record in Copper Harbor.
Tourists stumble upon monstrous Yooperlite

Latest News

(Innovate Marquette Smartzone logo)
Innovate Marquette SmartZone to receive nearly $612K federal Capital Challenge grant
This is the third annual event, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Marthaler Marquette seeks beneficiaries for Drive Out Cancer event
Another goal ownership has is moving the sign closer to the highway to increase visibility
Bear’s Den reflects on successful summer
Ishpeming High School
Ishpeming Public School District adds bond proposal to ballot
Rosenburg held a panel discussion with staff about improvement ideas for Google Classroom
Kingsford High School alumni visits with students and staff