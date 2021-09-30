Annual ‘Plaidurday’ returns on Oct. 1

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday, October 1, marks the worldwide celebration of all things plaid.

Plaidurday started in 2011 when current U.P. Supply Company owner Bugsy Sailor frequently wore a large amount of plaid. When his friends called him out on it, he decided to wear even more plaid…and make a holiday out of it.

Now, Plaidurday is celebrated across the U.S. and internationally, with participants in Taiwan and Denmark.

Every year, participants upload pictures of themselves wearing plaid to social media with the hashtag #Plaidurday.

Bugsy says wearing plaid is synonymous with U.P. living, and it’s just plain fun.

“It is a funny, quirky thing when you get all these people together wearing plaid,” says Bugsy. “I think people who participate have a really fun time. It is a way to bring people together, and something with a very low bar in terms of ease of participation.”

Plaidurday always takes place the first Friday in October.

Bugsy will not be setting up an annual group photo this year, because of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, but he still encourages everyone to wear plaid.

