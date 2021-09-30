After some morning fog, another sunny, warm day ahead

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - The final day of September brings more sunshine and warmth.

Until sunrise, patchy fog could expand across the south-central and eastern U.P. The fog may be locally dense, but it will mix out within a few hours after sunrise.

Expect another unseasonably warm afternoon with high temperatures very similar to Wednesday - in the lower 70s east to the upper 70s west. The coolest temperatures will be along the Great Lakes shorelines. Skies will be sunny with some thin, high clouds.

Low temperatures Thursday night will range from the upper 40s in interior sections to the upper 50s near Lake Superior. Expect mostly clear skies, with some fog possible again Friday morning.

Expect rain showers and a few thunderstorms to move through Upper Michigan from Friday through Sunday. These showers and storms are expected to continue until early next week, when high pressure returns. Temperatures should be closer to normal next week.

