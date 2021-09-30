Advertisement

After some morning fog, another sunny, warm day ahead

Sept. 30, 2021
Sept. 30, 2021(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - The final day of September brings more sunshine and warmth.

Until sunrise, patchy fog could expand across the south-central and eastern U.P. The fog may be locally dense, but it will mix out within a few hours after sunrise.

Expect another unseasonably warm afternoon with high temperatures very similar to Wednesday - in the lower 70s east to the upper 70s west. The coolest temperatures will be along the Great Lakes shorelines. Skies will be sunny with some thin, high clouds.

Low temperatures Thursday night will range from the upper 40s in interior sections to the upper 50s near Lake Superior. Expect mostly clear skies, with some fog possible again Friday morning.

Expect rain showers and a few thunderstorms to move through Upper Michigan from Friday through Sunday. These showers and storms are expected to continue until early next week, when high pressure returns. Temperatures should be closer to normal next week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 vehicle crash on County Road 550
3-vehicle crash on Marquette County Road 550
Plane crash graphic.
Authorities: 3 killed in crash of small plane in Wisconsin
Police lights and water graphic.
McMillan man dies in incident at Germfask Township lake
Three tourists found what may be the largest Yooperlite rock on record in Copper Harbor.
Tourists stumble upon monstrous Yooperlite
Northern Michigan University academic logo. (NMU Graphic)
NMU faculty union rejects tentative contract agreement with NMU

Latest News

Chance of a.m. patchy fog inland, then autumn sun and warmth continues Thursday in the Upper...
Cool to mild overnight temps then warming up Thursday
Sept. 29, 2021
Sunny, warm mid-week weather continues with weekend rain showers likely
Mostly clear skies and cool overnight temps for late-night stargazers in the Upper Peninsula of...
Clear & cool with a chance of patchy fog overnight, then mostly sunny & warm Wednesday
Sept. 28, 2021
After patchy morning fog clears, expect a sunny and mild Tuesday