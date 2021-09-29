Unique art gallery ends soon

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Artists Khari Turner and Ashante Kindle will be holding a closing session on Thursday for their art gallery titled “Copper Planted Seeds.”

The closing begins at 7:00 p.m. on September 30 at the Finlandia University Art Gallery. The artists will speak closer to 7:20 p.m.

Turner’s work consists of abstract and realist paintings that use ocean, lake and river water to display what it means to be human.

Kindle’s style differs from Turner’s as she creates pieces that play with depth and light reflection.

Her pieces are inspired by how copper oxidizes and she incorporates Black hair culture into her works as well.

“The mines here, a little about the environment,” said Turner. “The models of the school [and] thinking about change and growth.”

Kindle and Turner add that their work reflects the beginning of the Copper Country. They say it is influenced by the idea of slaves and Finnish people both migrating to the North for better living conditions.

“With the show being titled ‘Copper Planted Seeds’ we wanted to think about the history of copper in this area,” said Kindle.

The story behind the title “Copper Planted Seeds” is about how it is said migrants would braid seeds into their hair before traveling. This way, when migrants arrived at their new destination they would have seeds to plant, even if they couldn’t carry much.

Both artists have worked very hard on their pieces and look forward to meeting members of the community Thursday evening.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.