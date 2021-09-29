Advertisement

Sunny, warm mid-week weather continues with weekend rain showers likely

Sept. 29, 2021
Sept. 29, 2021(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - A sunny, unseasonably warm Wednesday is expected in Upper Michigan.

Until sunrise, some patchy fog may still form across the south-central and eastern U.P. under clear skies and calm wind.

High temperatures should be a bit warmer than Tuesday, ranging from the lower 70s in the east to the upper 70s west. Some locations in the west could top 80. The coolest temperatures, in the upper 60s, will be where the winds are most directly onshore.

Expect another quiet night Wednesday night, with near-calm winds and clear skies. Patchy fog is possible again in the south-central and eastern U.P.

Rain showers look likely to begin Friday afternoon and evening from west to east, with chances for rain continuing on Saturday and into Sunday and Monday. Just how likely showers are will depend on the exact strength and placement of a developing cutoff low-pressure system. Stay tuned for forecast updates.

