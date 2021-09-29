Advertisement

Students support reproductive rights

MTU student organizations stand up for reproductive rights this weekend.
The march for reproductive rights is taking place on Saturday.
The march for reproductive rights is taking place on Saturday.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - MTU clubs are spreading the word about a nationwide march that’s happening on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 1:00 p.m.

Participants will be marching in solidarity against the recent Texas ban on abortions.

Students say this affects more than just women who were assigned a female gender at birth and identify as such. It also has impacts on transgender men and others who may identify as non-binary.

“The ban entirely disregards medical reasoning, personal reasoning,” said MTU Students for Sustainability President Lydia Raghel Wilson. “It’s just extremely discriminating towards the parents and the children who are born as a result.”

Participants will meet at Bridgeview Park in Houghton at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.

