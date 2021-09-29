Students explore trades during “Career Day”

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students throughout Delta, Schoolcraft and even into Menominee counties attended “Career Day” Wednesday in Gladstone.

“We’re just coming out here to look at some jobs and see how long, if you need any schooling or just get experience for anybody that would want to do this after high school,” said Dillon Raab, a junior at North Central Area High School.

Raab says he’s interested in following in his dad’s footsteps and pouring concrete.

“Jobs like this do employ a lot of people around here so it’s nice to see what it takes and if I could do this after high school,” he said.

According to state data, trade jobs are in high demand. Students got a taste of all the trades in the U.P.

“Sheet metal workers, electricians, ironworkers, we’ve got painters, anything you can think of in the Trades we’ve got them here on site today,” said Michael Smith, executive director of U.P. Construction Council.

Career day brought in students from incoming freshmen in seniors in high school.

“By the end of the day we will have seen 500 students who’ve actually put their hands on the machinery or the bricks and the mortar so that they can see what it would be like as a career choice,” said Smith.

Students learned that the trades are for anybody.

“It doesn’t matter what sex, what creed, what race you are. We’re looking for everybody who is willing to show up on time and to be teachable,” said Smith.

The U.P. Construction Council says going into the trades is a career, not a job. Trades offer health insurance, a great salary, and you can retire with a pension.

