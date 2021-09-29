Student vaping continues to be a problem at Marquette Area Public Schools

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula schools have made efforts to crack down on vaping in recent years. However, one district says it is still a big issue among students.

Despite efforts to reduce student vaping, Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) administrators say it has not decreased.

For law enforcement, Youth Services Officer Todd Durand says it can be difficult to catch a student in the act.

“Vaping is a little bit harder to detect than smoking a cigarette or chewing tobacco,” he explained “A lot of times you just might get a little puff that you see. Kids are doing it in the bathrooms.”

Marquette Senior High School Assistant Principal Chris Messano believes students are finding other ways to get around the rules.

“Students are not doing it as much in the building,” Messano said. “Obviously, we’ve had distractions over the last couple of years with COVID and the masking and the quarantining, and there are a lot of other things that have taken the focus away. We haven’t had as many infractions over the last couple years.”

If a student is caught, Durand says they will receive a vaping ticket and have to pay a $100 civil infraction fine. They will also face consequences from the school.

“The first offense is a three-day out of school suspension, then it goes to five, then it goes to ten,” said Messano. “The bigger and more important one for a lot of students is a loss of athletic eligibility for 25% of a season. That tends to hurt a little bit more than the out of school suspension.”

If those penalties are not enough to discourage students from vaping, Durand urges them to quit for their own health.

“It can cause a lot of damage to kids’—let alone adults’—lungs in that early age,” he said. “There’s nicotine in it, just like there is tobacco products, and it’s a very addictive drug.”

MAPS continues to meet with students at the beginning of each year to warn them of the punishment for and dangers of vaping.

“It is not healthy,” Messano said. “It’s not something that we would advise kids to do, and we just hope that they’re making good choices.”

