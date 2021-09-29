Advertisement

Silver Creek Thrift holding Operation Winter Ware October 5-8

Hundreds of winter clothing items are being donated to members of the community
Silver Creek Church and its thrift store are preparing to give out hundreds of winter clothing items next week for Operation Winter Ware.
Silver Creek Church and its thrift store are preparing to give out hundreds of winter clothing items next week for Operation Winter Ware.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Thrift is giving out hundreds of winter clothing items for free next week.

The 7th annual Operation Winter Ware runs from October 5th through the 8th.

New and gently used cold weather apparel will be available for pick up for families in need- no proof of income is required.

Silver Creek Thrift says it’s still in need of more children’s coats and snow pants, and that those can be dropped off at the Church.

“Individuals who are looking to receive items from Silver Creek Thrift with the Operation Winter Ware just need to call the church, the Silver Creek Church, and we will get them an appointment and they can come in on the day that they’re scheduled and receive those.” explains thrift store director Kristina Mutersbaugh.

To make an appointment, call Silver Creek Church at (906) 249-1715.

Silver Creek Church and Thrift store are located at 219 Silver Creek Rd., Marquette.

