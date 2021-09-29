Shannon’s Home Cooking reopen after staffing shortage

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A family-owned restaurant in Gwinn is now reopen after being closed for a week from lack of staff.

Shannon’s Home Cooking opened at the start of the pandemic last year, and has quickly grown in popularity.

After most staff members were recently required to quarantine, Shannon had to close her doors to hire and train new employees. Shannon says training takes time since all her recipes are made from scratch.

At least three new employees are part time community members who will be on call in case of another staffing emergency.

“We have back-up plans for our back-up plans,” says Shannon. “That’s important – we want to be consistent for our customers, but I also don’t want to over-work the employees that have been with me since day one.”

Other back-up plans include extra prep and updated hours.

Shannon’s is now open:

Monday from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday from 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Some new items have also been added to the menu, including seven new soups, pasties, and a Friday Fish Fry.

Shannon adds that she has recently partnered with Sisters Baking Company for catered and dine-in deserts.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.