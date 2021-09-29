Advertisement

Presque Isle Bandshell under review after deterioration found

Structural deterioration and movement was found during a periodic inspection by the City of Marquette.
Presque Isle Bandshell
Presque Isle Bandshell(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Presque Isle Bandshell in Marquette is under review after some deterioration was found during a regular inspection.

The City of Marquette is working with an independent consultant to determine the extent of any issues. The consultant is inspecting any rot, structural movements, and overall wear and tear of the building.

A support beam, usually used in the winter, has been installed as an extra precaution.

The City says the Bandshell is still safe to continue event reservations through October.

“It’s a beloved facility by the community, it’s been here since the late 1930′s, and we’re all hoping we can come to a reasonable solution,” says John Swenson, the City of Marquette Director of Community Services.

The City hopes to have inspection results by the beginning of 2022. Until then, reservations for next year are closed.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gogebic County Sheriff's Office photo of the house fire in Bessemer on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
UPDATE: Bessemer family loses home in Tuesday fire, no injuries reported
3 vehicle crash on County Road 550
3-vehicle crash on Marquette County Road 550
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
NMU student uses giant mushroom as pizza dough
NMU student uses giant mushroom as pizza dough in Marquette
Three tourists found what may be the largest Yooperlite rock on record in Copper Harbor.
Tourists stumble upon monstrous Yooperlite

Latest News

Medical funding graphic.
More than $1M in funding announced for 2 Upper Michigan health centers
Joy Harjo's 'An American Sunrise' will inspire upcoming programs at Peter White Public Library.
Peter White Public Library begins ‘Big Read’ programs
Whitmer on budget signing day.
Whitmer deems some COVID-19 budget sections unconstitutional
Despite efforts to reduce student vaping, it is still a big issue within the district.
Student vaping continues to be a problem at Marquette Area Public Schools