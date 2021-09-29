Presque Isle Bandshell under review after deterioration found

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Presque Isle Bandshell in Marquette is under review after some deterioration was found during a regular inspection.

The City of Marquette is working with an independent consultant to determine the extent of any issues. The consultant is inspecting any rot, structural movements, and overall wear and tear of the building.

A support beam, usually used in the winter, has been installed as an extra precaution.

The City says the Bandshell is still safe to continue event reservations through October.

“It’s a beloved facility by the community, it’s been here since the late 1930′s, and we’re all hoping we can come to a reasonable solution,” says John Swenson, the City of Marquette Director of Community Services.

The City hopes to have inspection results by the beginning of 2022. Until then, reservations for next year are closed.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.