Advertisement

PHDM plans COVID-19 booster clinics in mid-October

Individuals wanting a COVID-19 booster shot must have had Pfizer vaccine for their first and second doses and be at least 6 months from their second dose.
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.(WLUC photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties will be holding Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccination clinics in both Escanaba and Menominee.

Individuals wanting a COVID-19 booster shot must have had Pfizer vaccine for their first and second doses and be at least 6 months from their second dose.

Those who are 65 years of age and older, aged 18 years and older with underlying medical conditions, or aged 18 years and older who work or live in a high-risk setting are eligible to receive a booster dose.

  • Menominee Clinic
    • Wednesday, October 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. central
    • Pullman House/Whistle Stop Restaurant, N2190 US-41, Menominee
  • Escanaba Clinics
    • Thursday, October 14 and Wednesday, October 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. eastern
    • Joseph Heirman University Center (JHUC) located off Danforth Road on Bay College campus

Appointments are required. Individuals are required to wear a mask and bring a photo ID.

Please bring your vaccination card showing your previous two doses of Pfizer vaccine. If you do not have your card, your vaccination history will be reviewed and a new card will be issued at the time of your appointment.

Individuals are able to make their own appointment online and on the PHDM Facebook page.

Those who are unable to schedule an appointment online can call 906-786-4111 for appointments in Escanaba, or 906-863-4451 to schedule their appointment in Menominee. No walk-ins are permitted.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gogebic County Sheriff's Office photo of the house fire in Bessemer on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
UPDATE: Bessemer family loses home in Tuesday fire, no injuries reported
3 vehicle crash on County Road 550
3-vehicle crash on Marquette County Road 550
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
NMU student uses giant mushroom as pizza dough
NMU student uses giant mushroom as pizza dough in Marquette
Three tourists found what may be the largest Yooperlite rock on record in Copper Harbor.
Tourists stumble upon monstrous Yooperlite

Latest News

Around 70 million already eligible Americans still haven't had a vaccine shot.
Pfizer submits vax trial data for kids to FDA
Western Upper Peninsula Health Department logo and COVID-19 vaccine graphics.
WUPHD announces free COVID-19 antigen testing, vaccination clinics
FILE. Preparing a Pfizer-BioNtech vaccination.
Marquette County Health Department releases COVID-19 vaccine booster plan
Nearly 27% of recent COVID-19 cases were children. CDC data shows an average of 258 kids under...
More states put mandates in place as Pfizer prepares shot for younger kids