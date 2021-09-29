PHDM plans COVID-19 booster clinics in mid-October

ESCANABA, MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties will be holding Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccination clinics in both Escanaba and Menominee.

Individuals wanting a COVID-19 booster shot must have had Pfizer vaccine for their first and second doses and be at least 6 months from their second dose.

Those who are 65 years of age and older, aged 18 years and older with underlying medical conditions, or aged 18 years and older who work or live in a high-risk setting are eligible to receive a booster dose.

Menominee Clinic Wednesday, October 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. central Pullman House/Whistle Stop Restaurant, N2190 US-41, Menominee

Escanaba Clinics Thursday, October 14 and Wednesday, October 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. eastern Joseph Heirman University Center (JHUC) located off Danforth Road on Bay College campus



Appointments are required. Individuals are required to wear a mask and bring a photo ID.

Please bring your vaccination card showing your previous two doses of Pfizer vaccine. If you do not have your card, your vaccination history will be reviewed and a new card will be issued at the time of your appointment.

Individuals are able to make their own appointment online and on the PHDM Facebook page.

Those who are unable to schedule an appointment online can call 906-786-4111 for appointments in Escanaba, or 906-863-4451 to schedule their appointment in Menominee. No walk-ins are permitted.

