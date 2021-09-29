Advertisement

Peter White Public Library begins ‘Big Read’ programs

Weekly events include poetry readings and workshops.
Joy Harjo's 'An American Sunrise' will inspire upcoming programs at Peter White Public Library.
Joy Harjo's 'An American Sunrise' will inspire upcoming programs at Peter White Public Library.(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library in Marquette has kicked off its Big Read Grant programs.

Over 35 events are scheduled for this fall; funded by the $20,000 Endowment of the Arts grant received earlier this year.

These programs are based on the Native American poetry book An American Sunrise by Joy Harjo.

Weekly events include poetry readings and workshops at Peter White, the Marquette Regional History Center, and other U.P. libraries including Ishpeming Carnegie library.

Martin Achatz, the Program Director at Peter White Public Library, says the events have something for everyone.

“The main goal of the NEA Big Read is to make connections, bring people together,” says Achatz. “Hopefully with these events we’re gonna be making people aware of Native American culture, and really just bring some understanding into the community.”

Youth programs this fall will focus on the same author and topic. The U.P Children’s Museum will host some of those programs.

For an entire schedule of all the programs, visit the Peter White Public Library on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gogebic County Sheriff's Office photo of the house fire in Bessemer on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
UPDATE: Bessemer family loses home in Tuesday fire, no injuries reported
3 vehicle crash on County Road 550
3-vehicle crash on Marquette County Road 550
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
NMU student uses giant mushroom as pizza dough
NMU student uses giant mushroom as pizza dough in Marquette
Three tourists found what may be the largest Yooperlite rock on record in Copper Harbor.
Tourists stumble upon monstrous Yooperlite

Latest News

Presque Isle Bandshell
Presque Isle Bandshell under review after deterioration found
Medical funding graphic.
More than $1M in funding announced for 2 Upper Michigan health centers
Whitmer on budget signing day.
Whitmer deems some COVID-19 budget sections unconstitutional
Despite efforts to reduce student vaping, it is still a big issue within the district.
Student vaping continues to be a problem at Marquette Area Public Schools