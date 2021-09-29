Peter White Public Library begins ‘Big Read’ programs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library in Marquette has kicked off its Big Read Grant programs.

Over 35 events are scheduled for this fall; funded by the $20,000 Endowment of the Arts grant received earlier this year.

These programs are based on the Native American poetry book An American Sunrise by Joy Harjo.

Weekly events include poetry readings and workshops at Peter White, the Marquette Regional History Center, and other U.P. libraries including Ishpeming Carnegie library.

Martin Achatz, the Program Director at Peter White Public Library, says the events have something for everyone.

“The main goal of the NEA Big Read is to make connections, bring people together,” says Achatz. “Hopefully with these events we’re gonna be making people aware of Native American culture, and really just bring some understanding into the community.”

Youth programs this fall will focus on the same author and topic. The U.P Children’s Museum will host some of those programs.

For an entire schedule of all the programs, visit the Peter White Public Library on Facebook.

