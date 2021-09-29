Advertisement

Paws-ta annual benefit dinner draws its largest crowd

The dinner will benefit the Northwoods Animal Shelter in Iron River
The dinner was hosted inside the Iron River Country Club
The dinner was hosted inside the Iron River Country Club(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Tonight, in Iron River, the Northwoods Animal Shelter is hosting its annual dinner fundraiser. This year, the “Paws-ta” dinner will feature dine in or takeout Italian food at the Iron River Country Club.

Silent auction items are available for bidding, including donated gift baskets, décor items, and a signed football from the Green Bay Packers.

Staff say this is the largest turnout for the paws-ta event ever. All of the money earned will go to help keep the shelter operational.

“Some of the improvements we’re looking at, at the shelter are: eventually we are going to need a new roof, so that’s one thing. Our garage door in the back needs replacing, we thought about our cats having a cattery, and our cat floor is in desperate need of repairs,” said Michelle Clements, Northwoods Animal Shelter Facility Manager.

Anyone who wishes to continue donations can reach out to the shelter directly at (906)-265-7387, or drop off items directly at the shelter.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gogebic County Sheriff's Office photo of the house fire in Bessemer on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
UPDATE: Bessemer family loses home in Tuesday fire, no injuries reported
3 vehicle crash on County Road 550
3-vehicle crash on Marquette County Road 550
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
NMU student uses giant mushroom as pizza dough
NMU student uses giant mushroom as pizza dough in Marquette
Three tourists found what may be the largest Yooperlite rock on record in Copper Harbor.
Tourists stumble upon monstrous Yooperlite

Latest News

Recovery home holds open house for the public
John Kivela Recovery House in Marquette holds open house
Unloading one of four trailers.
Delta County fire departments receive $1M worth of donated equipment
Shannon's Home Cooking
Shannon’s Home Cooking reopen after staffing shortage
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.
PHDM plans COVID-19 booster clinics in mid-October