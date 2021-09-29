Paws-ta annual benefit dinner draws its largest crowd

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Tonight, in Iron River, the Northwoods Animal Shelter is hosting its annual dinner fundraiser. This year, the “Paws-ta” dinner will feature dine in or takeout Italian food at the Iron River Country Club.

Silent auction items are available for bidding, including donated gift baskets, décor items, and a signed football from the Green Bay Packers.

Staff say this is the largest turnout for the paws-ta event ever. All of the money earned will go to help keep the shelter operational.

“Some of the improvements we’re looking at, at the shelter are: eventually we are going to need a new roof, so that’s one thing. Our garage door in the back needs replacing, we thought about our cats having a cattery, and our cat floor is in desperate need of repairs,” said Michelle Clements, Northwoods Animal Shelter Facility Manager.

Anyone who wishes to continue donations can reach out to the shelter directly at (906)-265-7387, or drop off items directly at the shelter.

