NMU faculty union rejects tentative contract agreement with NMU

Proposal voted down 137 to 92
Northern Michigan University academic logo. (NMU Graphic)
Northern Michigan University academic logo. (NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University faculty union has voted down a contract proposal. The tentative agreement was made with the University Administration earlier this month.

The rank and file vote by members of the NMU-AAUP Union was 137 to 92 against the tentative pact.

Union President Dwight Brady hopes the two sides can get back to the table and quickly resolve the remaining issues. “I knew there was a fair amount of resistance going into the vote, especially on the three percent cut to promotions. This issue disproportionately impacts our younger faculty, and we will do our best to make this workable for them,” says Brady.

Brady says inflation concerns also factored into the vote along with cuts to summer pay and professional development funds.

A spokesperson for NMU saying, “It is unfortunate that the AAUP ratification vote failed, but we will continue to work with them to reach an agreement as soon as possible.”

