More than $1M in funding announced for 2 Upper Michigan health centers

WASHINGTON (WLUC) - U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Gary Peters (D-MI) and Governor Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday announced $1,303,044 in funding to support community health centers in the Upper Peninsula.

Funding from this program will support health care construction and renovation projects, including the purchase of new state-of-the-art equipment.

This will help these health centers strengthen primary care services in underserved communities and provide COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccinations. T

his funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and was included in the American Rescue Plan.

Funding by Health Center:

Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center: $770,000

Bay Mills Indian Community: $533,044

“The nurses, doctors and health care providers in these centers serve individuals and families who often fall through the cracks of our health care system. They are on the front lines of this public health crisis and have been challenged like never before. That’s why securing this funding was such a high priority for me. I’m grateful for their heroic work in keeping Michigan families safe,” said Senator Stabenow.

“Community health centers have played a critical role in serving Michiganders throughout the fight to overcome this pandemic, and we must continue to support those efforts. I was pleased to help secure this funding through the American Rescue Plan, which will help provide essential care and services to Michiganders including in underserved communities,” said Senator Peters. “This funding will help community health centers in the UP make important upgrades to their facilities to better serve families, including expanding access to COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccines.”

“Every Michigander deserves access to quality, affordable healthcare,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am grateful to the Biden Administration and the Michigan Democratic delegation for making ARP funding possible, so that we can address the kitchen-table issues that affect Michigan every day. These ARP grants will help community health centers expand access to quality, affordable healthcare across our state, making a real difference in the lives of Michiganders.”

“On behalf of our community health centers that are receiving a piece of the $1 billion American Rescue Plan, we are grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration, Senator Stabenow and Senator Peters for their support for health center infrastructure funding. The funds will ultimately help our health centers better serve patients, especially in medically underserved communities, through pandemic-related capital projects, renovated facilities and new equipment. The outcome will help advance health equity among Michiganders who continue to receive top-notch primary care services from our health centers,” said Dennis Litos, MHA, FACHE, MPCA Chief Executive Officer.

