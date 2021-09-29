McMillan man drowns in Germfask Township lake

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A man from the McMillan area in Schoolcraft County died following an incident at a lake.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers from the Manistique Outpost were called to Kennedy Lake in Germfask Township in the afternoon on Monday, Sept. 27 for a report of a missing man from the McMillan area.

MSP says initial reports indicated 71-year-old Philip Brow went fishing on Sept. 26 and hadn’t returned home.

Troopers located the man’s vehicle at the boat launch and his boat, unoccupied, in Kennedy Lake.

The MSP Marine Services Team was contacted and assisted with the investigation.

A Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) plane also assisted and located Brow in the water. The MSP Marine Services Team was able to recover the body in about 5 feet of water.

No foul play is suspected.

Troopers were assisted by Sault Tribal Police, DNR, Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Office, and the Luce County Sheriff’s Office.

