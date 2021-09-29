Advertisement

McMillan man dies in incident at Germfask Township lake

71-year-old Philip Brow went fishing on Sept. 26 and didn’t return home.
Police lights and water graphic.
Police lights and water graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A man from the McMillan area in Schoolcraft County died following an incident at a lake.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers from the Manistique Outpost were called to Kennedy Lake in Germfask Township in the afternoon on Monday, Sept. 27 for a report of a missing man from the McMillan area.

MSP says initial reports indicated 71-year-old Philip Brow went fishing on Sept. 26 and hadn’t returned home.

Troopers located the man’s vehicle at the boat launch and his boat, unoccupied, in Kennedy Lake.

The MSP Marine Services Team was contacted and assisted with the investigation.

A Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) plane also assisted and located Brow in the water. The MSP Marine Services Team was able to recover the body in about 5 feet of water.

No foul play is suspected. The family says an autopsy is being conducted to determine an official cause of death.

Troopers were assisted by Sault Tribal Police, DNR, Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Office, and the Luce County Sheriff’s Office.

