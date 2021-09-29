Marquette’s Haunted Hay Ride and Melchiori’s Cold Springs Livery partner for Halloween Horse Drawn Hay Ride

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -

Horses are coming back to the Marquette County Fairgrounds this Halloween season.

Marquette’s Haunted Hay Ride is hosting the scare free, Halloween Horse Drawn hay Ride from October 14th through the 16th.

Marquette’s Haunted Hay Ride coordinator Andi Goriesky says the event is perfect for kids.

“We wanted to offer something to the younger children, maybe its something that grandma or grandpa can do with the younger kids while the adult kids go on the haunted hay ride.”

This is the first time that Marquette’s Haunted Hay Ride will put on this event.

On top of this ride, the group is planning other events for the spookiest time of year.

“This year we have a couple of things that we’re gonna be doing,” Goriesky says. “There will be an escape room that you can try while you’re waiting in line. There will also be t-shirt sales in the 4H building.”

All proceeds from event ticket sales will help support the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum.

“We just thought that it was really important that since this ride, specifically, is for local youth groups that we wanted to do it this year for the Children’s Museum,” Goriesky said. “If its a hit, which I think it will be because tickets are flying off the shelf already, that every year then we would like to do it for a different, local children’s group.”

For information on how to purchase tickets for the Halloween Horse Drawn Hay Ride and Marquette’s Haunted Hay Ride, visit the Marquette’s Haunted Hay Ride website.

