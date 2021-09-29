Advertisement

Marquette’s Blackrocks Brewery preparing for its 4th annual Oktoberfest

Festival to have three bands and a Stein Holding Competition
Festival to have live music and a Stein Holding Competition
Festival to have live music and a Stein Holding Competition(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blackrocks Brewery is getting ready to hold its 4th annual Oktoberfest party.

The festival is meant to celebrate beer, specifically a lager called Oktoberfest, as well as the start of fall.

At least three bands are expected to perform, and there will be a Stein Holding Competition. The winners of that will receive a one-year membership to the brewery’s Mug Club.

After having limited capacity and social distancing during last year’s party, Blackrocks is expected to have a few hundred people attend with a couple of protocols in place.

“Everybody is still being careful, which is great,” said Steve Farr, the brewery’s Pirate of Propaganda. “We’re still recommending wearing masks inside when you order your beer and go to the bathroom. All of our staff is masked inside as well. It just feels great to kind of sit down, relax, and have a conversation and a beer with people who you might not have seen for a while.”

Those who attend the party can purchase a commemorative stein for $10.

Oktoberfest will be this Saturday, October 2nd from noon to 11:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gogebic County Sheriff's Office photo of the house fire in Bessemer on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
UPDATE: Bessemer family loses home in Tuesday fire, no injuries reported
3 vehicle crash on County Road 550
3-vehicle crash on Marquette County Road 550
NMU student uses giant mushroom as pizza dough
NMU student uses giant mushroom as pizza dough in Marquette
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Three tourists found what may be the largest Yooperlite rock on record in Copper Harbor.
Tourists stumble upon monstrous Yooperlite

Latest News

Whitmer on budget signing day.
Whitmer deems some COVID-19 budget sections unconstitutional
Despite efforts to reduce student vaping, it is still a big issue within the district.
Student vaping continues to be a problem at Marquette Area Public Schools
Students at "Career Day."
Students explore trades during “Career Day”
Mugshot for Leroy James Hamm.
Ironwood man sentenced to prison on assault and weapons charges