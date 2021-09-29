Marquette’s Blackrocks Brewery preparing for its 4th annual Oktoberfest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blackrocks Brewery is getting ready to hold its 4th annual Oktoberfest party.

The festival is meant to celebrate beer, specifically a lager called Oktoberfest, as well as the start of fall.

At least three bands are expected to perform, and there will be a Stein Holding Competition. The winners of that will receive a one-year membership to the brewery’s Mug Club.

After having limited capacity and social distancing during last year’s party, Blackrocks is expected to have a few hundred people attend with a couple of protocols in place.

“Everybody is still being careful, which is great,” said Steve Farr, the brewery’s Pirate of Propaganda. “We’re still recommending wearing masks inside when you order your beer and go to the bathroom. All of our staff is masked inside as well. It just feels great to kind of sit down, relax, and have a conversation and a beer with people who you might not have seen for a while.”

Those who attend the party can purchase a commemorative stein for $10.

Oktoberfest will be this Saturday, October 2nd from noon to 11:00 p.m.

