John Kivela Recovery House in Marquette holds open house

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, at least two dozen people were able to tour the new John Kivela Recovery House.

Since June 1st, the six-person home has helped men continue their recovery process from addiction. Great Lakes Recovery Centers CEO Greg Toutant says it was important for the surrounding community to get a look.

“The open house is really to allow the public to come in to see what a recovery residence program looks like,” Toutant explained, “and to better understand what happens in environments like this in efforts they help break the stigma around addiction and mental health.”

The bedrooms are individualized, and there is a kitchen and dining area, as well as a severe weather shelter area.

Dan Atkins was the home’s first resident and has been able to attend appointments and meetings to get on the right track.

“The Kivela House has given me that opportunity to be able to do all of that and establish a lifestyle balance that’s necessary for my recovery,” he said.

By being in the transitional home, Atkins says he is being held accountable for his previous addiction habits and hopes to move forward from his addiction soon.

“Recovery is a marathon,” he stated. “It’s not a race. You really have to embrace what it takes to embark on this new lifestyle because that’s what it is.”

Multiple people spoke at the event, including John Kivela’s wife, Sandy. Toutant says the late Michigan House Representative would be supportive of the recovery home if he saw it today.

“I think John would be very happy to know that that legacy of community service lives on that he was such a champion of,” Toutant said.

The house will also provide peer recovery support and employment services.

