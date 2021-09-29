Ironwood man sentenced to prison on assault and weapons charges

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - 38-year-old Leroy James Hamm was sentenced in Gogebic County Circuit Court on Monday after he was found guilty by a jury on August 26, 2021.

Hamm was found guilty of:

Count 1: Possession of a firearm by a felon

Count 2: Possession of ammunition by a felon

Counts 3 & 4: Assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault)

Count 5: Felony firearm charge

Hamm was sentenced to 2 years in prison for count 5 of felony firearm. He was also sentenced to 4 to 15 years on the remaining counts. He will serve that sentence following the mandatory 2 year minimum sentence for the felony firearm charge.

According to Ironwood Public Safety, Hamm would normally be transported to Marquette Branch Prison however, they are currently at full capacity and are not taking new inmates at this time. He will remain in Ironwood until space becomes available.

On October 30, 2020 Ironwood Public Safety received a phone call from a man at Hamm’s residence saying that he had a .44 magnum revolver and was pointing the gun at other people, refusing to put it down. The caller also said that a 78-year-old man had a head injury and needed treatment.

Hamm was found guilty following a two day jury trial. The jury deliberated for 40 minutes before delivering their verdict.

During the trial, Hamm admitted that he was intoxicated, had used meth, and hadn’t slept for about 2 days when the incident occurred.

The investigation was led by Sgt. Matt Sterbenz and prosecuted by Nicholas J. Jacobs.

