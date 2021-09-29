Frightful 5K & Kid’s Miner Mile coming to Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2nd annual Frightful 5K & Kid’s Miner Mile is being planned for October 30 from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The course begins at Jackson Park and runs along the Iron Ore Heritage Trail.

Money raised from the event will go to the Negaunee High School Booster Club to support athletes. Participants are encouraged to race, run and walk in their favorite Halloween themed costume.

