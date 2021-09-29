Advertisement

Frightful 5K & Kid’s Miner Mile coming to Negaunee

The 2nd annual event is a fundraiser for the Negaunee High School Booster Club
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2nd annual Frightful 5K & Kid’s Miner Mile is being planned for October 30 from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The course begins at Jackson Park and runs along the Iron Ore Heritage Trail.

Money raised from the event will go to the Negaunee High School Booster Club to support athletes. Participants are encouraged to race, run and walk in their favorite Halloween themed costume.

