Finlandia Men’s Soccer slowed down by Illinois College

JACKSONVILLE, Illi. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University men’s soccer team (4-7) lost 7-2 to Illinois College (6-3), Tuesday night at Green Athletic Field.

Illinois College got off to a quick start scoring 57 seconds into the contest. Finlandia settled down and had several strong chances that just missed. The Blueboys scored three goals over the last 35 minutes of the first half to seal the game.

Finlandia had 14 shots with seven on goal, five corner kicks and was called for 11 fouls. Scoring for the Lions was senior Osvaldo Cruz and freshman Hasani Edgar.

Illinois College had 20 shots with 12 on goal, seven corner kicks and was called for 15 fouls.

Finlandia stays on the road, Monday, Oct. 4, taking on Northland. The game is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. CST

