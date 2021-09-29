Dickinson-Iron District Health Department board meeting draws community engagement

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, nearly 100 people packed the halls of the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department to listen to the board meeting. Community members that were both pro-mask mandate and against it attended, with the majority of the crowd against the mandate.

People who could not enter the conference room huddled around a speaker phone to listen in the lobby. Dozens of people spoke directly to the health department board.

“If you so truly think masking our children saves lives, then no amount of money should make you rescind it,” said Sara Lake, one community member who spoke during the meeting.

This was said in response to the health department rescinding the mask mandate because of a proposed budget restriction in the Michigan State Senate on any health department issuing a COVID related mandate.

Earlier today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer deemed some of the Republican-backed language in the budget bill unconstitutional. The Democratic governor signed the reaming bill into law. Some language was kept about limiting possible government vaccine requirements. More on what Gov. Whitmer blocked as part of the bill can be found here.

A petition, with 105 signatures, was presented to the health department board to fire Deyaert. The petition was voted to be put on file and examined at a later date. The board members who spoke said they are not in favor of firing Deyaert, but would want to improve communication in the future.

“We have to understand what this organization is all about, keeping the community safe. Whether you like his decision or not... I will back him 100 percent and I will not ever fire him at this point for what he has done,” the board member said.

Some community members acknowledged the importance of the health department.

“It should not matter if you agree with the CDC or the direction that this agency has provided, but we need to understand that it is in an effort to try to do the best for our community,” said Jennifer Cescolini, RN, MSN, CEO of Northpointe Behavioral HealthCare Systems.

The board wanted to clarify they did not previously vote against the mandate, but rather were polled on personal opinion, and have no legal authority to vote or pass a mandate, but Deyaert does.

No action was taken at the meeting, but one board member said that after Gov. Whitmer vetoed elements of the COVID budget sanctions, the health department could hold an executive meeting to discuss a mandate at another time. No other comment was made.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.