Delta County fire departments receive $1M worth of donated equipment

The program “From our Firehouse to Yours” was started to help smaller departments.
Unloading one of four trailers.
Unloading one of four trailers.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - In Delta County, Belfor Property Restoration traveled from lower Michigan to deliver gently used firefighting equipment Wednesday.

The program “From our Firehouse to Yours” began with the desire to help smaller departments with small budgets. All year gently used firefighting equipment is collected and delivered to an area in need.

“One or two pieces of this equipment one day is going to help save a life. We’ll never know when, we’ll never know who. It doesn’t matter - we know,” said Sheldon Yellen, CEO of Belfor Property Restoration.

Escanaba Township Fire Department is hosting the downstate crew and distributing the fire gear throughout the county.

“Hopefully everybody gets their hands on something and it actually will satisfy whatever needs they may have in their jurisdiction,” said Denny Hughes, public safety liaison with Belfor Property Restoration.

This is the seventh delivery trip, totaling at more than $5 million worth of donated equipment.

A crew was filming for “Hearts of Heroes” - an ABC show about men and women facing natural disasters and saving people’s lives.

