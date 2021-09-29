Cool to mild overnight temps then warming up Thursday

An upper level ridge of high pressure continues cresting over the Upper Peninsula and much of the Upper Midwest region, keeping the jet stream up in the Northern Territory and Nunavut provinces of Canada. Mostly clear and cool tonight with a chance of patchy fog inland. Temperatures to warm to the upper 60s and lower 70ss by the lunch hour.

Chance of rain showers late Friday and this weekend as high pressure breaks down and a system approaches from the Northern Plains.

Temperatures to gradually cool to the seasonal average by the end of the week and continuing to start next week.

Thursday: Chance of a.m. patchy fog mainly inland, otherwise mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 80s (coolest near shore, warmest in the interior west)

Friday, October 1st: Increasing clouds with a chance of p.m. showers beginning west then eastward into the evening; warm

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms; cool

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early; cool

>Highs: 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy then gradually clearing; cool and breezy

>Highs: 60

Tuesday & Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: 60s

