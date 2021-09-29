Clear & cool with a chance of patchy fog overnight, then mostly sunny & warm Wednesday
Above seasonal temperature trend continues with Wednesday’s highs from the upper 60s to upper 70s.
An upper level ridge of high pressure continues to build over the Upper Peninsula and much of the Upper Midwest region. Mostly clear and cool tonight with a chance of patchy fog. Temperatures to warm to the upper 50s and lower 60s by the lunch hour.
Chance of rain showers late Friday and this weekend as high pressure breaks down and a system approaches from the Northern Plains.
Temperatures to gradually cool to the seasonal average by the end of the week.
Wednesday: Chance of a.m. patchy fog, otherwise mostly sunny and warm
>Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s (warmest in the interior west, coolest along the Lake Michigan shore)
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm
>Highs: 70s
Friday, October 1st: Increasing clouds with a chance of evening showers west; continued warm
>Highs: 70s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and cooler
>Highs: 60s
Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early
>Highs: 60s
Monday & Tuesday: Variable cloudiness, cool and breezy
>Highs: 60
