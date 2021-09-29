Advertisement

Authorities: 3 killed in crash of small plane in Wisconsin

The Federal Aviation Administration says the twin-engine Rockwell International plane went down in a swamp about 12 miles east of Eagle River.
Plane crash graphic.
Plane crash graphic.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (AP) - Federal aviation officials say three people have died in the crash of a small plane in northern Wisconsin.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Keith Holloway says the information about the three fatalities comes from local law enforcement officials, who have not commented publicly on the deaths following Tuesday morning’s crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the twin-engine Rockwell International plane went down in a swamp about 12 miles east of Eagle River.

Flight-tracking company FlightAware says the plane is registered to Chesterfield, Missouri-based Surdex Corp., a mapping and data services provider.

The company did not immediately return a call seeking information.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

