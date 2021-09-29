3 vehicle crash in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An investigation is underway Tuesday night into a three-car crash in Marquette Township.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on County Road 550 near Partridge Bay Trail shortly after 5:30 Tuesday afternoon.

A Chevrolet Impala driven by a 25-year-old woman was traveling too fast for her to stop for a car in front of her. The woman then crossed the centerline trying to avoid the car and hit an oncoming pick-up truck.

No one involved suffered life-threatening injuries. They were not sent to the hospital.

The driver of the Chevy Impala was cited for Careless Driving. The crash remains under investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department.

