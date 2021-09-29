Advertisement

3 vehicle crash in Marquette County

No one suffered life-threatening injuries
3 vehicle crash on County Road 550
3 vehicle crash on County Road 550(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An investigation is underway Tuesday night into a three-car crash in Marquette Township.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on County Road 550 near Partridge Bay Trail shortly after 5:30 Tuesday afternoon.

A Chevrolet Impala driven by a 25-year-old woman was traveling too fast for her to stop for a car in front of her. The woman then crossed the centerline trying to avoid the car and hit an oncoming pick-up truck.

No one involved suffered life-threatening injuries. They were not sent to the hospital.

The driver of the Chevy Impala was cited for Careless Driving. The crash remains under investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic.
UPDATE: ORV driver injured in M-69 crash in Menominee County Monday
NMU Board terminates President Erickson’s contract
TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson sat down with former NMU President Fritz Erickson
Daniel James Sougstad
Lower Michigan man wanted for triple murder caught
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Gogebic County Sheriff's Office photo of the house fire in Bessemer on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
UPDATE: Bessemer family loses home in Tuesday fire, no injuries reported

Latest News

Northern Michigan University academic logo. (NMU Graphic)
NMU faculty union rejects tentative contract agreement with NMU
The march for reproductive rights is taking place on Saturday.
Students support reproductive rights
Alex Mills stands proudly atop his group's Yooperlite find.
Tourists stumble upon monstrous Yooperlite
Shiras Steam Plant
Shiras Steam Plant demolition over half-way complete