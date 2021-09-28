Advertisement

WUPHD announces free COVID-19 antigen testing, vaccination clinics

The free clinics begin this week and run through the month of October.
Western Upper Peninsula Health Department logo and COVID-19 vaccine graphics.
Western Upper Peninsula Health Department logo and COVID-19 vaccine graphics.(WUPHD/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GOGEBIC, HOUGTON & ONTONAGON COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department has announced it has partnered with the Michigan National Guard to provide weekly free community wide COVID-19 antigen testing and vaccination sites at several locations in the health district.

The free clinics begin this week and run through the month of October. Clinic locations include:

  • Wednesdays, Ontonagon Village Fire Hall, 315 River St., Ontonagon, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. eastern
  • Thursdays, 821 Water Street, Hancock, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. eastern
  • Beginning October 5, Tuesdays, Memorial Building, 213 S. Marquette St., Ironwood, Hours to be determined

Moderna and J&J vaccines will be available at all clinics.

Pfizer vaccine is available on a limited basis; please call your local health department office for more information.

Booster information will be shared once final recommendations are received from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Pre-registration is not required, and participants do not need insurance, a prescription or a doctor’s order to be tested.

Participants are encouraged to wear a mask and bring a driver’s license or other photo ID.

