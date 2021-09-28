U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame announces 2021 class

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A star-studded group of eight ski and snowboard athletes and sport builders were named for induction into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 following the Hall’s annual election. The announcement was made by the Hall of Fame in Sun Valley, Id. after a charitable golf outing at Elkhorn Golf Course earlier this week. Plans for the classes formal induction ceremony are pending but in place for late-April or early-May of 2023 in Big Sky, Mt.

The eight inductees include Pennsylvania resort and snow making icon, Herman Dupre’ (Greensburg, Pa.); plastic boot inventor and ski gear legend Sven Coomer (Aspen, Co.); ballet skiing protégé and freestyle skiing legend Alan Schoenberger (Park City, Ut.); retail geniuses and skiing Olympian family and brand leaders Renie and Dave Gorsuch (Vail, Co.); the voice of Nordic and Cross-Country skiing Peter Graves (East Thetford, Vt.); ski movie star and back country guru Mike Hattrup (Ketchum, Id.); extreme and big mountain touring pro Jan Reynolds (Stowe, Vt.); and finally James Bond skiing stunt double and Bogner Fire and Ice star John Eaves (Montreal, Qb.).

The newly named members are behind two other Hall of Fame classes currently waiting to be inducted due to the halting of physical events as a result of the pandemic. This class will be inducted alongside next year’s Class of 2022 at a combination of two inductions; one in the east and one at Big Sky Resort in Big Sky, Mt. in the spring of 2023. Details for these inductions are pending but details will be available soon.

Future induction and Snowsport History Celebration sites include The Sun Valley Inn at Sun Valley, Id. and Bretton Woods Omni Mount Washington Resort in New Hampshire in March of 2022. The National Induction was held in Salt Lake City, Ut. in 2019 and previously in Olympic Valley, Ca.

The annual induction honors not only athletes, but industry icons, innovators and inventors with lifelong national and international achievements in all facets of snowsports. The Hall manages an annually revolving nomination list of over 70 game-changing contenders vying for Hall of Fame status each year. Over 300 people vote in the election each year from all corners of the country and all genres of snow sport with representation from many industry boards and organizations, Hall alumni, regional media and other industry historians. A full list of affiliate organizations involved and full details on the entire process can be found at https://skihall.com/current-election/.

· The new inductees will bring the total to 449 National Hall of Fame Honored Members of which 125 on the honor roll are still living.

· The previously elected Classes of 2019 and 2020 will be inducted in March of 2022.

· This class and next years class will be combined for inductions set in 2023

· The Hall of Fame’s past March events were cancelled due to Covid-19.

· Future event details will be available at www.skihall.com when dates and locations are decided.

· The past two classes will be honored together during dual inductions this year at Sun Valley and Bretton Woods.

Coomer, Sven - Sven Coomer is the man who made plastic boots comfortable and skiable, and revolutionized the way we ski. His influence is universal and timeless: boots he designed 50 years ago set the pattern for all race boots right down to today. He deserves our thanks, and recognition. At

age 16, Sven was the youngest Olympian at the 1956 Summer Games, training with Australia’s champion swimmers and runners. He studied product engineering in Sweden, then put his experience to use consulting on athletic shoe design for Puma. He also became an influential ski instructor and coach.

Schoenberger, Alan - Alan Schoenberger is a World Ski Champion, Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame inductee and all-around Snowsport ambassador. Beyond winning the World Ballet Ski ing Championship, and 14 first or second place freestyle podiums, Alan devoted himself to skiing in the theatre. He engineered SkiBed, the advanced ski simulation device providing technology to ski live on stage. Since 1978 he produced seven alpine theatrical touring productions with 1,250 performances. This included performances live with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, the opening performance at the World Cup Finals in Vail and 75 performances during the Salt Lake Winter Games.

Gorsuch, Renie and Dave - The husband and wife team has achieved at the highest levels across the spectrum of ski sport—they competed for the US in the 1960 Squaw Valley Olympics; they have been active community leaders in Vail and Beaver Creek, instrumental in attracting international events and a global clientele, since these resorts’ earliest days; Gorsuch stores in Aspen, Snowmass, Vail, Beaver Creek, and Park City provide the finest skiing retail experience and hospitality, to a worldwide customer base; Gorsuch catalogs reach 3,000,000 households across the US and abroad and inspire skiers and non-skiers with iconic photography and witty advocating messages.

Graves, Peter - Peter Graves is an American television sportscaster and public address announcer specializing in Olympic, lifestyle and action sports. Known as the “Voice” for many sports, including 11 Olympic Games. Peter’s work has earned him an outstanding reputation in the skiing world. He has earned and deserves to be elected to the U. S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame. Peter become synonymous as the voice of Nordic skiing at U.S. World Cup events and the international American Birkebeiner cross-country ski race from 1977 to 1985.

Hattrup, Mike - Mike Hattrup was named to the US Freestyle Mogul Team in 1987, missing a chance to ski on the World Cup due to injury. Afterwards, Mike skied in numerous ski films, including the most important ski movie of his generation, Greg Stump’s, Blizzard of Aahhhs. Among numerous accolades for his skiing, Hattrup was named by POWDER Magazine in 1998 as one of the “50 Best Skiers in North America”, and in 2006 as one of the “48 Most Influential Skiers of Our Time.”

Reynolds, Jan – Explorer Jan Reynolds raised the bar for skiers worldwide when she completed the highest descent from a summit on Mustagata in the Pamirs, National Geographic magazine 1980, and held the high-altitude skiing record for women for a decade. Esquire Magazine selected Jan as “Athlete of the Decade” for her world records including the grueling first descents in winter on Himalayan Everest Grand Circle expedition, and as top biathlete in the first women’s World Cup Championships 1984. Jan was the only woman on expeditions which garnered corporate sponsorship, elevating and expanding extreme ski mountaineering as a sport, internationally.

Eaves, John - John Eaves is one of the most iconic competitors and ski film stars in history. He stunt doubled for James Bond in A View To A Kill and starred in the Bogner film Fire and Ice that helped bring the glitz and glam to skiing and attract thousands to our sports in America. John is a gentleman, a filmmaker, a musician, a model and most of all a winning ski competitor. He had 42 World Cup Podiums and was the three-time Aerial and overall World Freestyle Champion.

Dupre’, Herman – As a young man growing up on a farm on the east coast, Herman saw to potential for resort life and was keen to the idea of skiing becoming a resort destination sport in the future. Herman began making snow using garden hoses in the 50′s while simultaneously working to create rope tow’s and eventually chairlifts at his family farm, later becoming Seven Springs Resort in Pennsylvania. Among many accolades, Herman Dupre’ is best known as the man behind the making… of snow that is!

This is another incredible class of well-deserving stars who have committed their lives and careers to the betterment of skiing and snowboarding in America! We are working hard to be prepared for another induction once live events are possible and safe again!

“We are excited to announce the new class and continue planning and working towards future events when that is made possible again!”

