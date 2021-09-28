Advertisement

Shiras Steam Plant demolition over half-way complete

The demolition is still on track to be finished in December.
Shiras Steam Plant
Shiras Steam Plant(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Shiras Steam Plant demolition near South Beach in Marquette is now over half-way complete.

An update from the Marquette Board of Light and Power says all the back-end equipment is gone, including the baghouse, emissions control equipment, and Boilers 1 and 2. Boiler number 3 is still left to be torn down, along with most of the office buildings.

The BLP Executive Director, Tom Carpenter, says the demolition is still on track to be finished in December.

He says many safety measures are being taken throughout the entire demolition.

“The company that’s taking down the facility has started from the back to try to mitigate any dust, or noise, or equipment concerns from people on the bike path, in the public, or on the beach,” says Carpenter. “They will do everything they can to keep any dust or debris from going out onto the beach or the bike path.”

One substation will remain on the property, otherwise, the BLP does not have any immediate plans for the area.

