Recycle 906 joins NextCycle Michigan initiative

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - As a new partner in the NextCycle Michigan Initiative, Recycle 906 is calling on you to share ideas about improving access to recycling.

Recycle 906 is committed to increasing the diversion of landfill waste in the UP from 18% to 45%.

In the future, this could mean more jobs in the supply chain, improved product transportation and increased drop off locations.

But in order to see change, the recycling center is asking you to spark a conversation.

“We want anybody with an idea to increase recycling, improve recycling, we wanna bring all those ideas together,” says Recycle 906′s director of operations Brad Austin. “...Which can ultimately lead to funding from Next Cycle Michigan.”

You can contact Recycle 906 and the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority directly at (906) 249-4125.

To learn more about the NextCycle Michigan initiative, visit its website here.

