Advertisement

Recycle 906 joins NextCycle Michigan initiative

The recycling center is asking the community to share ideas about improved recycling
A recycling truck leaving the Recycle 906 facility.
A recycling truck leaving the Recycle 906 facility.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - As a new partner in the NextCycle Michigan Initiative, Recycle 906 is calling on you to share ideas about improving access to recycling.

Recycle 906 is committed to increasing the diversion of landfill waste in the UP from 18% to 45%.

In the future, this could mean more jobs in the supply chain, improved product transportation and increased drop off locations.

But in order to see change, the recycling center is asking you to spark a conversation.

“We want anybody with an idea to increase recycling, improve recycling, we wanna bring all those ideas together,” says Recycle 906′s director of operations Brad Austin. “...Which can ultimately lead to funding from Next Cycle Michigan.”

You can contact Recycle 906 and the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority directly at (906) 249-4125.

To learn more about the NextCycle Michigan initiative, visit its website here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic.
UPDATE: M-69 reopens in Menominee County following Monday afternoon crash
NMU Board terminates President Erickson’s contract
TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson sat down with former NMU President Fritz Erickson
Daniel James Sougstad
Lower Michigan man wanted for triple murder caught
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE. A digital thermostat.
More than 178K Michigan households to receive additional home heating credit payment

Latest News

Generic fire graphic
ALERT: US-2 closed in Bessemer due to structure fire
FILE. The Calumet Theatre.
Historic Calumet Theatre welcomes 4 new board members
MDOT logo and a road.
MDOT research on timing spring weight restrictions receives national recognition
NMU student uses giant mushroom as pizza dough
NMU student uses giant mushroom as pizza dough in Marquette