Portion of Washington Street reopened after boiler caused leak in area

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A portion of the eastbound lane on Washington Street in downtown Marquette was closed Tuesday afternoon due to a leak in the area.

According to law enforcement on scene, the leak was caused by a boiler in the I Love Marquette Store.

Marquette City Police and Marquette City Fire responded to the scene.

There is no danger and tenants were allowed back inside the building. The street has reopened to all traffic after being closed for about an hour.

