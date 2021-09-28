Advertisement

Portion of Washington Street reopened after boiler caused leak in area

Washington St. in Marquette
Washington St. in Marquette(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A portion of the eastbound lane on Washington Street in downtown Marquette was closed Tuesday afternoon due to a leak in the area.

According to law enforcement on scene, the leak was caused by a boiler in the I Love Marquette Store.

Marquette City Police and Marquette City Fire responded to the scene.

There is no danger and tenants were allowed back inside the building. The street has reopened to all traffic after being closed for about an hour.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic.
UPDATE: ORV driver injured in M-69 crash in Menominee County Monday
NMU Board terminates President Erickson’s contract
TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson sat down with former NMU President Fritz Erickson
Daniel James Sougstad
Lower Michigan man wanted for triple murder caught
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE. A digital thermostat.
More than 178K Michigan households to receive additional home heating credit payment

Latest News

Western Upper Peninsula Health Department logo and COVID-19 vaccine graphics.
WUPHD announces free COVID-19 antigen testing, vaccination clinics
Gogebic County Sheriff's Office photo of the house fire in Bessemer on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
UPDATE: Bessemer family loses home in Tuesday fire, no injuries reported
Competition a part of NMU's Homecoming Week
NMU Homecoming Week continues with Sidewalk Chalk Contest
Theatre to welcome back live audiences for the first time since late 2019
NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre welcoming back live audiences this weekend