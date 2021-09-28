Peter White Public Library and the League of Women Voters of Marquette County host a voter registration event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Today is National Voter Registration Day.

The League of Women Voters of Marquette County held a registration event at the Peter White Public Library.

Educational books, flyers and stickers were on display.

The event encouraged young children to think about the importance of voting and urged high school students to register to vote.

For voting information, visit Vote 411, and to register to vote, visit the Michigan Voter Information Center.

