NMU Women’s Soccer sprints past Davenport

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team (4-4, 2-2 GLIAC) picked up its second-straight Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) win on the road with a 5-1 showing over Davenport University.

FIRST UP

Isabela Cardoso was the first Wildcat to find the back of the net as she notched the first goal of the game in the 14th minute.

The Panther keeper deflected a cross from Caroline Halonen that rolled to the foot of Cardoso. The senior took a shot from around eight yards out that flew into the back right of the goal.

TWO MORE

The NMU offensive attack kept firing in the opening half as two more goals came from the Wildcats in the period.

Justina L’Esperance notched her first goal of the match in the 28th minute with an assist from Natalie Stampfly.

Stampfly sent a long ball to L’Esperance in the box. The Freshman sent the ball into the goal on a header to make the score 2-0.

NMU scored one more goal in the half that came from Halonen.

Caitlyn Trombley sent a pass from the left side of the field to Halonen who found the back corner of the net for the third Wildcat goal.

FINISH IT UP

The Wildcats got on the board two more times in the match.

Maria Storm scored in the 47th minute on assists from Rachael Erste and Halonen while L’Esperance notched her second score of the match on an unassisted goal in the 72nd minute.

Davenport scored a goal to prevent the shutout, but NMU ended the road match victorious 5-1.

STAT LEADERS

The Wildcats had over double the total shots of the opposition (23-11) as well as three times the number of shots on goal (12-4).

NMU was also the only team to take corner kicks as they tallied eight.

Caroline Halonen led the team and match in shots with eight overall and four on goal. The senior added a goal and an assist.

Justina L’Esperance had two goals for the ‘Cats, scoring on all but one of her shots on goal.

Time of possession was another dominant factor for NMU as the team controlled the ball for 92-percent of the match.

Goalkeeper Shenae Kreps collected win No. 3 of the season in the match. She was in net all 90 minutes and saved three shots.

WILDCAT TALK

“We had a great weekend,” said freshman midfielder Justina L’Esperance.

“It was nice to secure points on the road and win. Now we are going to prepare for our game on Sunday,” concluded L’Esperance.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats take on Michigan Technological University in Houghton for their next match. First touch of the contest will be Sunday, October 3 at 12 p.m.

