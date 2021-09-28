NMU student uses giant mushroom as pizza dough in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Northern Michigan University student went to her backyard to find ingredients for a homemade pizza.

Sam Holik, who is a Fisheries and Wildlife Management major at NMU, found a giant puffball mushroom to use as pizza dough.

She made sure the mushroom was edible and kept track of the mushroom’s size for the past couple of weeks.

Once the mushroom reached its maximum size, Holik started cooking pizza for friends.

She then cut, grilled, and topped off the mushroom to create delicious pizzas for everyone to enjoy.

