Advertisement

NMU student uses giant mushroom as pizza dough in Marquette

By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Northern Michigan University student went to her backyard to find ingredients for a homemade pizza.

Sam Holik, who is a Fisheries and Wildlife Management major at NMU, found a giant puffball mushroom to use as pizza dough.

She made sure the mushroom was edible and kept track of the mushroom’s size for the past couple of weeks.

Once the mushroom reached its maximum size, Holik started cooking pizza for friends.

She then cut, grilled, and topped off the mushroom to create delicious pizzas for everyone to enjoy.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic.
UPDATE: M-69 reopens in Menominee County following Monday afternoon crash
NMU Board terminates President Erickson’s contract
TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson sat down with former NMU President Fritz Erickson
Daniel James Sougstad
Lower Michigan man wanted for triple murder caught
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE. A digital thermostat.
More than 178K Michigan households to receive additional home heating credit payment

Latest News

NMU student uses giant mushroom from as pizza dough
NMU student uses giant mushroom from as pizza dough
The City Commission discusses the budget at a meeting Monday evening.
Marquette City Commission approves 2022 budget with rate increases
Westwood High School gets new training facility
Westwood High School gets new training facility
Bird rehabilitator encourages residents to help protect migratory birds
Bird rehabilitator encourages residents to help protect migratory birds