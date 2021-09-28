Advertisement

NMU to host ‘Open Mouth, Open Mic’ night at Ore Dock

The topic of the event is food, and participants are encouraged to share writings, songs, or opinions.
The open mic event is part of the 'Two Books, Two Communities' program.
By Mary Leaf
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is providing a platform to openly discuss a very tasteful topic….food.

The University has partnered with Marquette and Alger County communities for years to host ‘Two Books, Two Communities’ program events, bringing writing and reading opportunities to both areas.

The next event, happening Thursday, is an “Open Mouth, Open Mic” night at the Ore Dock. The event is inspired by two books about food: Fried Walleye and Cherry Pie and Teacher/Pizza Guy.

Participants are encouraged to share writings, songs, or opinions relating to the food topic.

The NMU English Department Head, Lynn Domina, hopes to have a broad representation of both communities.

“You don’t have to be a professional writer, anything that you would like to read will be suitable,” says Domina. “It’s a nice, lowkey event that can get people in the community involved who might not otherwise be involved in writing.”

The event is open to anyone.

Readings start at 7:00 p.m. in the community space upstairs in the Ore Dock.

