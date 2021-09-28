Advertisement

NMU Homecoming Week continues with Sidewalk Chalk Contest

Winning groups receive a Homecoming Prize Pack
Competition a part of NMU's Homecoming Week
Competition a part of NMU's Homecoming Week(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Normally, college students walk the walk. But on Tuesday, could some chalk the chalk?

Northern Michigan University continued its Homecoming Week with a Sidewalk Chalk Contest. Over ten student organizations and residence halls each had to draw something that represented that group, NMU itself, or the theme for Homecoming Week, which is The Olympic Games.

In the end, students say it is all about showing some school spirit and having a fun time.

“It’s so different than just doing your normal nine to five school day and nine to five job,” said post-graduate student Liana Maitland. “It’s really great to get out and experience the world and socialize and do something really fun with everybody.”

“I’ve seen some Wildcat Willy going on,” said junior Abbi Stelter, who is also the Special Events Coordinator at NMU’s Center for Student Enrichment. “We’ve had some house and hall mascots represented, a lot of Olympic rings and Northern Games inspiration.”

The Apartments and Spalding Hall won first place. The top three groups will each win a homecoming prize pack, which includes a t-shirt, a color changing cup, a sticker, a fanny pack, and a frisbee.

Other upcoming events include the school’s Homecoming Parade and football game against Wayne State on Saturday, October 2nd.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic.
UPDATE: ORV driver injured in M-69 crash in Menominee County Monday
NMU Board terminates President Erickson’s contract
TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson sat down with former NMU President Fritz Erickson
Daniel James Sougstad
Lower Michigan man wanted for triple murder caught
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE. A digital thermostat.
More than 178K Michigan households to receive additional home heating credit payment

Latest News

Western Upper Peninsula Health Department logo and COVID-19 vaccine graphics.
WUPHD announces free COVID-19 antigen testing, vaccination clinics
Gogebic County Sheriff's Office photo of the house fire in Bessemer on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
UPDATE: Bessemer family loses home in Tuesday fire, no injuries reported
Washington St. in Marquette
Portion of Washington Street reopened after boiler caused leak in area
Theatre to welcome back live audiences for the first time since late 2019
NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre welcoming back live audiences this weekend