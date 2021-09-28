NMU Homecoming Week continues with Sidewalk Chalk Contest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Normally, college students walk the walk. But on Tuesday, could some chalk the chalk?

Northern Michigan University continued its Homecoming Week with a Sidewalk Chalk Contest. Over ten student organizations and residence halls each had to draw something that represented that group, NMU itself, or the theme for Homecoming Week, which is The Olympic Games.

In the end, students say it is all about showing some school spirit and having a fun time.

“It’s so different than just doing your normal nine to five school day and nine to five job,” said post-graduate student Liana Maitland. “It’s really great to get out and experience the world and socialize and do something really fun with everybody.”

“I’ve seen some Wildcat Willy going on,” said junior Abbi Stelter, who is also the Special Events Coordinator at NMU’s Center for Student Enrichment. “We’ve had some house and hall mascots represented, a lot of Olympic rings and Northern Games inspiration.”

The Apartments and Spalding Hall won first place. The top three groups will each win a homecoming prize pack, which includes a t-shirt, a color changing cup, a sticker, a fanny pack, and a frisbee.

Other upcoming events include the school’s Homecoming Parade and football game against Wayne State on Saturday, October 2nd.

