NMU faculty union votes on whether to ratify proposed contract

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s faculty union is calculating votes to ratify its new contract.

At a regular meeting on Tuesday, union members cast their final ballots on whether they approve of the tentative agreement made with the university’s administration. Union leaders answered questions about the contract and what ratification would mean for faculty.

If the union votes in favor of the proposed contract, it will be sent to the NMU Board of Trustees for approval.

“If they approve it, then we will have a contract for the next five years and we won’t have to do this again for a while,” said union president Dwight Brady. “If it is voted down, then we will try to get back to the table as quickly as possible and settle this as quickly and efficiently and effectively as possible.”

Brady says one issue faculty has with the contract is a 3% reduction in promotion increases.

There is no word on when the vote’s results will be calculated. A university spokesperson says administration will make a statement on the union’s vote once the results are announced.

