MTU Women’s Soccer struggles at Saginaw Valley State

SAGINAW, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech soccer team fell 3-0 to Saginaw Valley State on Sunday (Sept. 26). The Huskies were unable to overcome some tough breaks and bounces as they dropped to 4-3 on the season and 1-2 in GLIAC competition.

“It was a tough loss against a very good SVSU team,” Coach Turk Ozturk said. “We have to be able to rebound quickly and be ready for our next round of matches. The GLIAC is a tough conference and it is a grind. We have to prepare and be ready for each and every game to reach our team goals.”

The Huskies found themselves on the offensive attack for much of the first half, but a tough break going the other way would allow the Cardinals a penalty kick. The opposition would take advantage of the opportunity. Freshman Stephanie Strong would score on the penalty kick, netting her seventh goal on the season.

The best scoring chance for the Black and Gold came in the winding minutes of the first half when Allison Thelen broke away from her defender. A nice jump save from the goalkeeper would keep the Huskies off the board.

Michigan Tech had a 10-2 shots advantage in the first half, including a 5-1 edge in shots on goal.

Saginaw Valley State would strike again halfway through the second half, when Jensen Taylor found a deflection off the crossbar and buried it past the outstretched goalkeeper.

The Cardinals would tack on one more tally in the 88th minute on a goal from Reegan Kingpavong.

The Huskies ended the game out shooting the Cardinals 17-7, including six more shots on goal (10-4). The Black and Gold were led by Grace Shaw and Stephanie Yeager who each had three shots on goal. Brooke Schauer and Allison Thelen also each managed two shots on goal in the game.

Michigan Tech will be back home this coming weekend as they host Purdue Northwest on Friday (Oct. 1) at 5 p.m. and Northern Michigan on Sunday (Oct. 3) at noon.

Purdue Northwest is 1-6-1 on the season, with their most recent game coming against Grand Valley State on Sunday (Sept. 26), a 4-0 defeat. Northern Michigan holds a 4-4 record in the 2021 season. The Wildcats are coming off a 5-1 victory at Davenport on Sunday (Sept. 26).

