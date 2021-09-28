Mostly clear & cool overnight, then warming U.P. Tuesday

Mostly clear and cool tonight as high pressure builds over the Upper Peninsula and much of the Great Lakes region -- temperatures dropping to the 30s in the western interior. Patchy frost and fog possible in these areas -- do protect your delicate outdoor plants ahead. Temperatures to warm to the upper 50s and lower 60s by the lunch hour as a dry and warm trend takes over in the U.P. for much of the week.

Chance of rain showers this weekend as high pressure breaks down and a system approaches from the Northern Plains.

Tuesday: Chance of a.m. patchy fog and frost mainly in interior locations, otherwise mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 60s Near Shore to Mid 70s Inland

Wednesday & Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 70s

Friday, October 1st: Increasing clouds late with a chance of showers mainly west

>Highs: 70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and breezy

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 60

