Mostly clear & cool overnight, then warming U.P. Tuesday
Mostly clear skies Tuesday morning and cool with patchy frost and fog possible in interior locations, then warming above the 60s overall past midday.
Mostly clear and cool tonight as high pressure builds over the Upper Peninsula and much of the Great Lakes region -- temperatures dropping to the 30s in the western interior. Patchy frost and fog possible in these areas -- do protect your delicate outdoor plants ahead. Temperatures to warm to the upper 50s and lower 60s by the lunch hour as a dry and warm trend takes over in the U.P. for much of the week.
Chance of rain showers this weekend as high pressure breaks down and a system approaches from the Northern Plains.
Tuesday: Chance of a.m. patchy fog and frost mainly in interior locations, otherwise mostly sunny and warm
>Highs: Upper 60s Near Shore to Mid 70s Inland
Wednesday & Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm
>Highs: 70s
Friday, October 1st: Increasing clouds late with a chance of showers mainly west
>Highs: 70
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and breezy
>Highs: 60s
Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early
>Highs: 60s
Monday: Partly cloudy and cool
>Highs: 60
