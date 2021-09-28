Michigan Tech’s Jonynas named GLIAC North Volleyball Player of the Week

BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech senior Anna Jonynas has been named the GLIAC Volleyball North Division Player of the Week the league announced on Monday (Sept. 27). She earned the award for the second time this season and third time in her career.

Jonynas led the Huskies to a 2-0 weekend on the road with sweeps at Lake Superior State and Northwood. She tallied 28 kills, averaging 4.67 kills per set while hitting .308. Jonynas also added 18 digs (3.0 d/s), four service aces, and two solo blocks. She had 14 kills in each match and added a double-double against the Lakers with 12 digs.

Jonynas ranks third in the GLIAC in kills per set (3.87), 12th in digs per set (3.26), and 12th in hitting percentage (.254). She is fifth in all-time digs in Michigan Tech program history (1,488) and 11th in career kills (971).

Tech is 9-4 overall this season and 4-1 in the GLIAC and returns to the SDC Gym this weekend to host Wayne State Friday at 7 p.m. and Saginaw Valley State Saturday at 4 p.m.

