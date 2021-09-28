Advertisement

Marquette, North Central remain number one in UPSSA HS Football Polls

Sault Ste. Marie, Forest Park move up respective lists
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) -

ELEVEN PLAYER

1. Marquette     (5)  4-1   25

2. Kingsford              4-1   19

3. Sault Ste. Marie    4-1   14

4. Westwood              4-1    8

5. Negaunee              4-1    5

HM Menominee          3-2    3

HM Calumet                3-2    1

EIGHT PLAYER

1. North Central  (5)  5-0   25

2. Forest Park              5-0   18

3. Pickford                  4-1   14

4. Ontonagon            4-1   12

5. Newberry            4-1     5

HM Norway                  3-2    1

