Marquette, North Central remain number one in UPSSA HS Football Polls
Sault Ste. Marie, Forest Park move up respective lists
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) -
ELEVEN PLAYER
1. Marquette (5) 4-1 25
2. Kingsford 4-1 19
3. Sault Ste. Marie 4-1 14
4. Westwood 4-1 8
5. Negaunee 4-1 5
HM Menominee 3-2 3
HM Calumet 3-2 1
EIGHT PLAYER
1. North Central (5) 5-0 25
2. Forest Park 5-0 18
3. Pickford 4-1 14
4. Ontonagon 4-1 12
5. Newberry 4-1 5
HM Norway 3-2 1
