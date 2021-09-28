Advertisement

Marquette County Health Department releases COVID-19 vaccine booster plan

Booster dose appointments can be scheduled at the health department, or for upcoming Saturday clinics on Northern Michigan University’s campus.
FILE. Preparing a Pfizer-BioNtech vaccination.
FILE. Preparing a Pfizer-BioNtech vaccination.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) has released its COVID-19 vaccine booster plan.

The health department says its basing the plan on the Sept. 23 decision by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to recommend a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech booster to certain groups at least six months after the first two doses.

Those groups include:

  • Individuals age 65+
  • Individuals age 50-64 with underlying medical conditions
  • Individuals age 18-49 with underlying medical conditions, based on individual benefit and risk
  • Individuals age 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational/institutional setting, based on individual benefit and risk

The MCHD says appointments for a Pfizer booster can be made at its Negaunee location, by calling 906-475-7847.

The health department will be holding community clinics on Saturday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 9, on Northern Michigan University’s campus. Appointments for those clinics can be made online at mqthealth.org, or by calling 906-475-7847.

For all appointments, the health department asks patients to bring an insurance card, photo ID and their vaccination card.

“Unlike last winter, the vaccine is widely available in the community and there are alternative locations that can provide boosters as well,” the MCHD said in a release. “This includes area pharmacies and provider officers who have enrolled in the COVID-19 Vaccine Provider program.”

The list of all community sites can be found at mqthealth.org.

