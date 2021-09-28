Advertisement

Marquette City Commission approves 2022 budget

City residents will see an increase in water, sewer, and storm water utility rates.
The City Commission discusses the budget at a meeting Monday evening.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission has approved its budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which begins October 1.

The commission was initially looking at a $6 million deficit. Now, it will use $1.9 million in general funds for the year.

One change coming for city residents is an increase in water, sewer, and storm water utility rates. City Manager Karen Kovacs says the increase will help to cover rising costs while maintaining the quality of service.

“They equate to about 41 cents per day increase for a family of four, and I believe it’s about 24 cents per day for a family of two,” she said. “You’re looking at some cost increase there, but it is truly something that will get those funds into a healthier state.”

Kovacs says the commission will look into doing a rate study next year.

Marquette residents will see those rate increases on their bills for the month of October.

